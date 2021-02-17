Consult the agreements on the results of the elections in Catalonia 2021

Updated: Tuesday, February 16, 2021 12:08 PM

Posted: 02/16/2021 11:54 AM

Politics in Catalonia begins to move to close the pacts around the future investiture. On the table, two possible options: that the PSC add the support of Esquerra Republicana and Comú Podem to overcome the absolute majority or that those of Father Aragonès solicit the votes of the JxCAT and the CUP.

Salvador Illa has already met with all political parties, “except the extreme right,” to announce that he would run for the presidency of the Generalitat. This was transferred via his Twitter account, in which he stressed that “the change has come” and that the “PSC will make it possible”.

As you can see in the laSexta pactometer, which is on these lines, the Catalan socialists could only add the separatists. And it is that only with the support of the commons, they are far from the 68 seats. Nor would it be worth it with the votes of PP or Ciutadans, which are not useful for any equation.

This option is the one that seems the most difficult because Oriol Junqueras closed the doors to the socialists in an interview with Al Rojo Vivo and the separatists already made it known before the elections last Sunday that they would not support the PSC in case he would win the election. , as it happened.

ERC, JxCAT, CUP, PDeCAT and Primàries and that Catalans per la Independència signed a document in which they promised that “whatever the correlation of forces resulting from the polls, in no case will the formation of a government be agreed with the PSC “.

In addition, Perè Aragonès also announced his intention to run for the presidency of the Generalitat. His aim was to start the series of contacts with the CUP and to continue with Junts per Catalunya. These parties would add 74 votes, six more than those required by an absolute majority. Precisely, today Mireia Vehí, the spokesperson for the CUP in Congress, declared that her party does not exclude entry into the government of Catalonia.

“There is a clear message from these elections: more than 50% of the votes are in favor of independence, and up to 82 deputies are in favor of self-determination and amnesty,” the candidate said in a statement. interview with ‘TV3’.

In view of this, Salvador Illa considers that the time of the separatists at the head of the Generalitat is already over and believes that the autonomous government must start to focus on the real problems of the population, such as health and the economy.