consult the basic health zones and the municipalities of the confined perimeter of Madrid

Publication: Saturday, February 20, 2021 7:03 AM

The Community of Madrid announced this Friday the end of mobility restrictions in 31 basic health zones and seven localities in the region, while two new zones will have perimeter closures: Vinateros-Torito, in Moratalaz, and Villanueva del Pardillo, for 14 days. Changes to the measures against the coronavirus which will come into force on Monday February 22 at 00:00.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Health also announced at its weekly press conference that it will maintain the restrictions for an additional seven days in 23 base areas and eight municipalities in Madrid, until Monday March 1. Thus, as of Monday, there will be restrictions on entry and exit – except for just cause – 25 zones and eight towns, in which 707,000 Madrilenians live, or 11% of the population.

For now, to the detriment of the changes announced yesterday coming into effect, 55 basic health zones and 14 urban centers of small towns in the Community of Madrid continue to have restrictions on mobility, which affects nearly 1.4 million of citizens.

These are the basic health zones that currently have perimeter limits and until Monday. In bold, those in which the restrictions will be lifted from Monday are indicated.

Entrevías: El Pozo del Tío RaimundoChamberí: Andrés MelladoMoncloa – Aravaca: AravacaTetouan: General MoscardóLinear city: JazmínSalamanca: Montesa and General OraáSan Blas-Canillejas: Alps and RejasGetafe: Doctor Getuota and Getuota Nafe and RejasAlpes and Les Villes

These are the municipalities with entry and exit restrictions. Highlighted, those in which the restrictions are lifted from Monday:

Colmenar ViejoEstremeraVillaconejosAlcalá de HenaresSan Sebastián de los ReyesAlcobendasFuenlabradaCollado-VillalbaBecerril de la SierraCiempozuelosMejorada del CampoRivas VaciamadridCercedillaNavacerradañño MolinosSanamrión de la VegauelónBrano Molinos

Check if your region has restrictions

On this interactive map, you can check which basic health zones and municipalities currently have specific mobility restrictions, shown in red.

In addition, you can check if you live in an affected area: to do this, you can press the magnifying glass and write the name of the street you want to view. To refine your search, you can also add the municipality. If you are navigating from the laSexta application, you can also zoom in with the “+” and “-” buttons to locate the desired area.