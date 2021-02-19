consult the restrictions map

Publication: Friday, February 19, 2021 6:03 AM

The Community of Madrid announces this Friday which basic health zones are added and which leave the 55 basic health zones and the 14 urban centers of the small towns of the Community of Madrid which have mobility restrictions, it is not therefore not possible to enter or leave without just cause.

The latest changes introduced in this regard by the Ministry of Health have meant the lifting, since last Monday, of mobility restrictions in 24 zones and 15 localities, while they were imposed in seven other new zones and were maintained in a good part of the areas where they were already applied.

The perimeter closures of these areas, which concentrate 24% of infections in the region, thus affect nearly 1.4 million citizens, or 20.7% of the population of Madrid.

Here are the basic health zones that currently have perimeter limits and through Monday:

Entrevías: El Pozo del Tío RaimundoChamberí: Andrés MelladoMoncloa – Aravaca: AravacaTetouan: General MoscardóLinear city: JazmínSalamanca: Montesa and General OraáSan Blas-Canillejas: Alps and RejasGetafe: Doctor Getuota and Getuota Nafe and RejasAlpes and Les Villes

Here are the municipalities with entry and exit restrictions:

Colmenar ViejoCamarma de EsteruelasEstremeraVillaconejosAlcalá de HenaresSan Sebastián de los ReyesAlcobendasFuenlabradaCollado-VillalbaBecerril de la SierraCiempozuelosMejorada del CampoRivas Vaciamadridinosbaon Lajarjarjala de Villoralosbaon Lajorada de Villoralos de Villoralos

Check if your region has restrictions

On this interactive map, you can see which basic health zones and municipalities are currently subject to specific mobility restrictions, shown in red.

In addition, you can check if you live in an affected area: to do this, you can tap the magnifying glass and write the name of the street you want to view. To refine your search, you can also add the municipality. If you are navigating from the laSexta application, you can also zoom in with the “+” and “-” buttons to locate the desired area.