Consult the results of the elections in the Community of Madrid here

Updated: Tuesday, May 4, 2021 9:13 PM

Published on: 05/04/2021 18:39

The first polls already indicate that Isabel Díaz Ayuso would be the big winner in the elections in the Community of Madrid, but she would need Vox to govern. Polls which also indicate a defeat of the left, which could suffer collateral damage due to the results of the polls, and which highlight the electoral debacle of Ciudadanos, which would disappear from the Assembly of Madrid.

Here you can see live all the data relating to the elections to the Community of Madrid on May 4: turnout figures, percentage of votes and seats for each party and deputies in the Madrid Assembly. The examination of the data of these elections to the Community of Madrid has already started, so you can see here whether, as polls indicate, the victory will be for Isabel Díaz Ayuso, or if, on the contrary, the left still has possibilities. .

Likewise, in the graphs you will be able to know the results of the votes, which, moreover, will be updated in real time as they are published, from 8:00 p.m., when the control begins.

2019: results of the elections to the Community of Madrid

On May 26, 2019, the previous elections to the Community of Madrid took place, coinciding with the elections to the European Parliament, local and regional elections in 11 other Spanish communities.

Angel Gabilondo’s PSOE managed to be the most voted party in Madrid, with 27% of the vote and 37 seats. The second political force was the Popular Party, led by Isabel Díaz Ayuso, with 22% of the total vote and 30 seats. Ciudadanos, with Ignacio Aguado at the helm, was in third, adding 19% of the total under scrutiny and 26 seats. Behind, Más Madrid, with Íñigo Errejón, who obtained 14% of the votes and 20 seats. The fifth and sixth political force was for Vox (8% of the vote and 12 seats), led by Rocío Monasterio, and Unidos Podemos Izquierda Unida Madrid en Pie (5% of the vote and 7 seats) with Isabel Serra in the lead.

Despite the victory of Angel Gabilondo, the Socialists failed to muster enough support to lead the Community. However, the leader of the Popular Party won the support of Ciudadanos and Vox during the nomination, thus surpassing the absolute majority. Thus, Isabel Díaz Ayuso was able to become president of the Community thanks to the support of the two right-wing parties with which she added 68 votes, one above the absolute majority, against 64 votes for the left-wing parties.

Results of the regional elections in Madrid, live

You can follow all the data of the regional elections in Madrid, minute by minute, on laSexta.com: turnout, percentage of vote and last hour of these elections. In addition, at 8:00 p.m. you will be able to know the final results in real time.

laSexta has a special program for these Madrid elections, the public will be able to follow live the result, the reactions and all the information of interest of the elections of May 4, 2021.