consumers-may-demand-that-it-be-a-person-and-not-a-machine-who-provides-telephone-customer-service

The Ministry of Consumption has brought to the Council of Ministers this Tuesday the draft law to regulate customer service services, which currently have a very lax regulation. When the standard is approved, predictably in 2022, consumers will be able to demand that a person attend to them and not a machine, the basic services companies must offer attention for incidents the 24 hours and companies will be obliged to make public data on consumer satisfaction with the care provided.

The Facua consumer association considers that the norm falls short, because it allows supply cuts due to debts to customers who have reported to the competent administrations and delay a month to respond to a claim. At present, these services are only regulated by an article – the 21 – of the General Law for the Defense of Consumers and Users, where it is already established that employers must respond to complaints within a maximum period of one month.

Alberto Garzón’s department emphasizes that the regulations will put an end to the use of answering machines or similar as the exclusive means of answering to customers who make complaints or inquiries. In addition, it contemplates the obligation of the company to maintain personalized communication when the consumer makes a query, complaint, claim or communication of incidence, by telephone or electronically.

In the case of dissatisfaction with the care received, the consumer may request that the communication be transferred to a supervising natural person, who must attend to him during the same communication. The law establishes limits on telephone waiting times and prohibits referral from a toll-free telephone to numbers that imply an additional cost for the customer. The hours of customer service will be adjusted to the business hours of the company. In the basic services of general interest, customer service will always be available for the communication of incidents in the service.

The preliminary draft establishes that queries, complaints, claims or incidents will be resolved as quickly as possible and never in a period exceeding one month. The company will not be able to take advantage of these procedures with the client to offer goods, services or commercial offers, unless they are directly and clearly related to the resolution of the query, complaint, claim or incident. As for vulnerable consumers, companies must guarantee “accessibility” to these services for people with disabilities or the elderly, who must be served respecting the principles of “equal treatment, non-discrimination and universal accessibility.”

The future law will establish the right of consumers to obtain free, effective, accessible, inclusive, non-discriminatory and assessable care. The companies that must adapt to this new regulation will be all those considered as “large companies”, that is, with more than 250 workers, with a business annual of more than 50 million euros, or with a business balance greater than 43 millions of euros. In addition, the rule will affect all companies that provide basic services of general interest (water and energy, transportation, postal services, telephone services, electronic communications services, financial services and services provided through audiovisual means of conditional access through payment). For the rest of small and medium-sized companies, the norm will not be applicable.

Criticisms of consumer associations

The consumer organization Facua considers the draft released this Tuesday disappointing, given that the text tolerates supply cuts due to debts that consumers have questioned before the competent administrations. Rubén Sánchez, spokesperson for the entity, explains that the rule “allows the response to a claim to be delayed for a month, up to three times the amount of a claim sheet in some regional regulations, does not impose compensation if this period is breached and eliminates the obligation to offer an email and even a postal address to which to lodge complaints ”. Sánchez

At the beginning of the legislature, the organization proposed to the minister that it considered a priority to approve a law to regulate these services for reduce response times to complaints and recognize the right of consumers to be compensated if a company does not answer the allegations. Facua criticizes that the latest version of the preliminary draft has eliminated the right to compensation, which did appear in previous versions, and considers “disproportionate” the period of one month to respond to complaints. The entity also criticizes that the Executive “does not even establish minimum quality parameters that customer service services have to comply with at a general level.” Sources from the Ministry of Consumption respond that the rule has only been approved in first reading and that other new features can be incorporated during its parliamentary process.

Enrique García, spokesman for the OCU, considers that the future law will be “positive” as long as it “guarantees personalized and quality customer service”, but prefers to wait for the text to assess the standard. “In this type of services there is very little regulation, that is why we consider that more is needed. In the opinion of the consumer organization, “the draft is an important step” that they hope “will not be frustrated as on previous occasions.” Both the Government of José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero and that of Mariano Rajoy presented preliminary projects to regulate this sector and in both cases they were not finally approved.