consumption-will-prohibit-advertising-directed-at-children-for-chocolates,-sweets,-desserts,-cookies,-juices-and-ice-cream

The Ministry of Consumption will prohibit the advertising of unhealthy foods and beverages (including chocolates, sweets, cookies, desserts, juices and ice creams, among others) directed at children and adolescents on television, radio, social networks, websites , applications, cinema and newspapers. The department will regulate the products that can be advertised during children’s hours through the nutritional profiles of the World Health Organization (WHO), which are very restrictive. Garzón thus assumes that the Paos Code, with which the food sector regulates itself since 2005, has proven to be “insufficient”, so he is committed to drafting a decree to reduce the “alarming” rates of childhood obesity. “It is a serious public health problem,” he pointed out.

The minister, who was in Barcelona this Thursday with the mayor, Ada Colau, explained that finally the regulation will not be carried out to through Nutri-Score, the voluntary nutritional traffic light that it wants to apply in Spain and that has starred in several controversies due to the good marks it gives to some ultra-processed products and for the bad marks of foods such as olive oil. Instead, the department is betting on the nutritional profiles established by the World Health Organization (WHO), which are much more restrictive.

The rule, scheduled for next year, will affect five product categories that may not advertise to minors regardless of nutrient content. The first category is that of chocolate and sugar confectionery products, energy bars and sweet toppings and desserts. It is followed by the food group that includes cakes, cookies and other pastry products. Nor will it be possible to announce three other categories that make up juices, energy drinks and ice creams.

For the rest of the product categories, a limit of nutrient content is established for each 100 grams. In this case, they can be announced as long as total and saturated fats, total and added sugar and salt levels are kept below the limits established for each product. The ministry recalls that this regulatory framework is similar to that of countries such as the United Kingdom, Portugal or Norway. “Minors are vulnerable consumers and we have the obligation to protect them against advertising,” said the minister.

Childhood obesity

With this As a rule, the government aims to reduce childhood obesity rates. According to the Aladino study 2019, which is carried out with surveys of boys and girls between the ages of six and nine, one 40, 6% of these minors are overweight, of which 23, 3% are overweight and 17, 3% suffer from obesity. The study, prepared by the Spanish Agency for Nutrition and Food Safety (AESAN), shows that the parents of overweight minors – which includes both those who are overweight and those who are obese – do not perceive the problem and frequently consider their weight as normal or just as slightly overweight. The 88, 6% of parents of overweight schoolchildren do not perceive it as such. The figure stands at 42, 7% when it comes to obesity and 19, 1% when the child suffers from severe obesity.

Consumption already announced a few days ago its intention to regulate the advertising of this type of food on YouTube and social networks, the main sources of information for young people. Now it is confirmed that it will be through a decree, which still has no date. During the appearance, the minister confirmed that it is “a quick procedure” and guaranteed that it will be launched “next year.” This is because since it is a decree, the regulation that it entails, Garzón added, does not have to go through Congress and would enter into force once it reaches the Council of Ministers.

On the other hand, the ministry remains determined to approve Nutri-Score, a voluntary labeling – which does not replace the current label – that rates foods from most to least healthy (from A to E and from green to red) and reflects it in a simple front label . In this case, both the food industry and the Ministry of Agriculture (PSOE) are opposed to launching it, although some companies are already applying it voluntarily. Consumption defends that it will apply it because it is included in the Coalition Agreement, although it is most likely that it will be delayed.