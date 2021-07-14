“Containment has saved hundreds of thousands of lives”

Posted: Wednesday July 14 2021 19:45

The government “respects but does not share” the decision of the Constitutional Court to declare illegal the state of alert decreed during the first wave of the pandemic. This was expressed on Wednesday by the new Minister of Justice, Pilar Llop, after hearing the resolution of the Vox appeal, during an appearance in which she affirmed that “the confinement of the state of ‘alert has saved hundreds of thousands of lives.

Llop recalled the first moments of the coronavirus health crisis, defending that the Government had then declared a state of alert “in the face of the extreme emergency for public health and the rapidity of the evolution of the disease”. “At that time, the government’s duty was to take immediate, urgent and proportionate measures to contain the spread of an unknown virus and defend the lives of millions of compatriots,” he said.

Concretely, the Constitutional Court ruled illegal the articles of this royal decree which provided for home confinement and limited the free movement of people. A decision adopted with the vote in favor of six magistrates and five others against.

Sources from Moncloa had already advanced to LaSexta their respect for the sentence, although they expressed their “surprise” at the court decision. The government sources consulted also reaffirmed that the state of alert was essential to save lives and that it was decreed in accordance with the Constitution and the organic law governing this tool.

This Tuesday’s appearance marks Llop’s first as head of the Justice portfolio, having replaced Juan Carlos Campo in the post after the overhaul of the Executive announced by Pedro Sánchez last weekend.

