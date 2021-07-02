Continents of the world: Continents of the worlds:

London

Recently, a vast undersea continent has been claimed to be discovered between Greenland and Europe. The researchers who discovered it claim that this island could be larger than Australia. So far only seven continents are included in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, Antarctica and Australia, but from time to time claims have been made for the discovery of new parts of land. Let’s take a look at such stories-

zealand

In 2017, the discovery of a new continent in the South Pacific was announced. Zealandia is half the size of Europe and much of it is underwater. Therefore it could not be found earlier. It is believed to have separated from Gondwana and then submerged in water 6 to 85 million years ago. Some also advocate considering it as the eighth continent in the world.

Mauritius

A small continent would also be under the Indian Ocean. It is said to have been separated due to tectonic plates 4 to 100 million years ago. In 2017, scientists from South Africa said they found part of Mauritius among ancient lava flows. They discovered that it was 3 billion years old while Mauritius is 8 billion years old.

Grand Adria

In 2019, it was discovered under southern Europe, particularly under Italy, Turkey, Greece and Croatia. Its size was equal to that of Greenland. It is believed to have separated from North Africa 20 million years ago. Most of it is underwater. In some places, its parts are visible out of the water in the form of an island. It is also believed that most of it was absorbed into the Earth’s mantle layer, but researchers found that its belt is visible from Italy to the Adriatic Sea.

curguelen

This piece of land hidden in the water, two kilometers below sea level, is visible to the south-west of Australia in the Indian Ocean. It is the equivalent of California. It is said that around 130 million years ago, this volcanic hotspot formed. Parts of it make up the islands of Curguelen, Heard and McDonald.

Atlantis

Atlantis has always been a popular name. The Greek philosopher Plato claimed that Atlantis was inhabited by a half-human god. Many films and television series have been made on this subject. According to one theory, it was a mid-Atlantic island that suddenly fell into the ocean. At the same time, it has been said in other theories that it is part of Antarctica. Later, the earth’s crust shifted and it moved north.

lemuria

In 1854, zoologist Philip Slater claimed that this continent was submerged in the Indian Ocean. This has helped explain the fossils of lemurs in Madagascar and India but not in Africa and the Middle East. One of the scientists said it formed due to continental drift, but this could not be proven.

(Source: Dailystar)

