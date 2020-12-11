CONTONO and SMARTFIT join forces in favor of well-being and digitalization

CONTONO, a company of the EVENTELLING group, has brought Nacho Usera, CEO of the sports hall chain SMARTFIT, to the capital of CONTONO.

Coinciding with the re-launch of the world’s first AI-powered streaming wellness platform, Nacho Usera will assume the role of CEO of the company.

In addition, all the training carried out in the various gyms of the SMARTFIT chain, as well as the training of the coaches selected for the project, led by the professional SMARTFIT team, will now be available on the CONTONO platform.

The company’s new strategic direction aims to increase its presence in the corporate market, by developing an online gym for employees with training and wellness programs based on artificial intelligence.

CONTONO is an Eventelling group company expert in the development of well-being-oriented digital content in streaming.

SMARTFIT is a leading gym chain in Spain, whose main differentiator is the offer of a service based on quality and professionalism.

HRDigital