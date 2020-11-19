Control what your students are doing with Microsoft Teams

One of the most popular uses for teams has been education. With the need for distance learning and, before, a better organization of teachers, Teams has been an ally. Being able to handle student tasks and now much more is possible with the Microsoft app.

Insights, the most detailed reports for teachers in Teams

The Microsoft Teams Insights feature uses at-a-glance data views to help teachers keep track of student team activity. From handing in homework and homework to interacting in classroom conversations. This new report will only be available to class owners. Insights is available for educators on the Teams desktop app and on the web. Microsoft has already announced that it will soon be available in Teams for smartphones.

Microsoft today announced a major update to class stats in Microsoft Teams with several improvements. Read about them below.

What’s New in Teams in Education

See Interaction Between Multiple Classes: When teaching multiple classes, it can be helpful to see how the classes compare to each other. So we see where more attention may be needed. Now, with Insights, you can see a quick overview of inactive students, active / day students, meeting absences and missed homework across all your classes.

Dive Into a Specific Activity Within a Class: If you are teaching only one class or need to see how a particular class or student is doing, you can dig deep and see that commitment for a class specific to see how your students are learning. . This includes general student activities, homework, grades, meetings, communication, etc.

Get details about each student’s behavior and habits: Spotlight maps display data to automatically show trends, habits, and behaviors of students in your class. This allows new activity details to be displayed in classes that may not have been visible before. Or because there is a student who does his homework early. Students who work late at night or students who show up to class late. These behaviors are highlighted to keep the teacher informed and ready to act.

Changing trends in the classroom

See general student activity (or inactivity) on computers: When teaching a remote or hybrid class, it can be more difficult to connect with students and understand who is involved in the class and with the materials of style. By checking to see if students are on and using computers for their lessons and lectures, you can make informed decisions on whether to message to check in with the class or with specific students.

Zoom In to See Class Behavior – If you’re not in person with the whole class, it’s helpful to measure which students are attending class online. By seeing the activity of the class or the course, we will be able to know everything better. Which students show up and which student may need additional help or reminders.

Quickly access class grades and grade breakdown: Tracking a student’s grades over time is essential. This can be a useful way to sign up and see if you need help. By checking the distribution of marks, either for a specific activity or overall for the class. It can help plan future assignments and evaluations. It can also be useful to determine if different groups of students in similar classes need different help or different types of homework.