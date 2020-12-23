Controls throughout Spain before the start of the perimeter closure to avoid unwarranted Christmas travel

Thousands of officers have been deployed across Spain to ensure Christmas travel restrictions are observed and prevent them from making unnecessary trips.

Madrid

A system of 7,000 agents has been deployed on various roads in the Community of Madrid to ensure compliance with travel restrictions due to the Christmas holidays.

In total, there are 7,000 agents of the national police and the civil guard who have been located on the roads of the region to check that the restrictions are respected and that the movements comply with the regulations in force.

And the fact is that the Community of Madrid, like other regions, will only authorize entry and exit from the territory for family reunification or for meetings with relatives. In addition, during these trips, you must have a receipt indicating the identification of the people traveling, as well as the destination information.

More specifically, the government delegation in Madrid has designed a security device with the reinforcement of 7,000 agents, 4,500 of the civil guard and 2,500 of the national police, according to sources of this department informed Efe.

In addition to these mobility restrictions, the meetings held on December 24, 25 and 31 and January 1 and 6 can only attend a maximum of 6 people, belonging to one or two groups of stable coexistence.

For its part, the curfew will be extended to 1:30 a.m. on Christmas and New Year’s days and should extend from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. on the same days.

Catalonia

The Mossos d’Esquadra deployed eight checkpoints due to regional confinement in Ripollès and Cerdanya (Girona) which caused retention in certain access points in the early hours of Wednesday.

The Mossos have established eight fixed checkpoints at the accesses to these regions, with the Cadí tunnel and the C-17 at the entrance to Ripoll as main points, and among others the Capsacosta tunnel in Vall de Bianya (Girona), the police explained.

The authorities have warned travelers that if a check is discovered in the area to ensure the closure of the perimeter, follow the instructions of the agents to speed up the checks, and that they are provided with the autonomous mobility certificate and the documentation that proves it. . Some documents that we attach below.

The Minister of the Interior of the Generalitat, Miquel Sàmper, and the Commissioner of the Mossos Joan Carles Molinero explained during a press conference Tuesday evening that some 200 police officers will devote themselves to the control of this confinement of the perimeter, in a device in which the local police collaborate from Ripoll and Puigcerdà.