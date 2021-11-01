cop26:-the-11-keys-to-the-glasgow-climate-summit

The Scottish city of Glasgow welcomes between 31 October and 12 December call COP 26, the international summit on climate change. These are the keys to an event organized under the umbrella of the United Nations and which seeks to put the fight against global warming on track.

1. What is a COP? The acronym COP in English refers to the Conference of the Parties. That is to say, to the (usually annual) meeting of the almost 200 countries that are part of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. The convention was adopted in 1992 and established that the greenhouse gases emitted by humans in their daily activities are contributing to climate change. The convention also established that the signatories must reduce these gases. To develop this treaty, COPs are held, in which the delegates and ministers of almost 200 countries of the world participate. The first COP took place in Berlin in 1995 and the number 26 should have been held in Glasgow a year ago, but the pandemic forced it to be postponed 12 months. The last COP, that of 2019, was in Madrid.

2. What is the Paris Agreement? The framework convention served for the approval of 1997 the Kyoto Protocol. Then, in 2015, the Paris Agreement was adopted, which obliges all countries that join the pact to undertake cuts in their gas emissions. The sum of all these reductions must be sufficient for the main objective to be met: that the increase in the average temperature of the planet does not exceed two degrees Celsius with respect to pre-industrial levels and as far as possible it does not exceed 1, 5. That is the limit that science establishes to avoid the most catastrophic effects of a situation that cannot be reversed at this time. The planet is already warming 1.1 degrees.

3. Is the world heading towards compliance with the Paris Agreement? No. Scientific studies – led by the IPCC, the group of experts that advise the United Nations – and the different international organizations linked to the UN they warn that countries are not on track to meet those Paris goals. In fact, current plans lead to a temperature increase of around 2.7 degrees because greenhouse gas cuts are insufficient. The concentration in the atmosphere of these gases has not stopped increasing despite the different treaties and in 2020 they set another record. This has already caused damage that will be “irreversible” for “centuries or millennia” and leads to an increase in the intensity and frequency of extreme weather events, as established by the IPCC in its last major report.

4. What is ambition? Behind that expression – already incorporated into the jargon of climate negotiations – hides precisely the assumption that the countries’ emission reduction plans are not enough. For this reason, the Paris Agreement established periodic upward reviews. The first should have been held in 2020, but it has been delayed until now due to the pandemic. The latest analysis by the UN shows that the expected cuts for 2030 are 7% higher now than with previous plans. But it is still far from what is needed: in the best case scenario, countries have to reduce their emissions by 22% more than promised so far to meet the goal of two degrees and a 50% if you want to achieve that the heating only reaches 1.5 degrees.

5 . Can you improve this situation in Glasgow? Yes, of course. 120 of the almost 200 Signatory countries of the Paris Agreement have reviewed their plans to cut emissions until the start of the summit. And anyone can do it at any time. In fact, it is hoped that the Glasgow summit could produce an appeal urging that the programs be updated as soon as possible again. But, for the moment, the situation seems that it will not change much because the great powers have already put their commitments on the table.

6. Who are the main greenhouse gas emitters? According to the latest estimates from the Rhodium Group analyst group, China is the main emitter and accumulated in 2019 the 30% of all greenhouse gases greenhouse expelled by human activity. They are followed by: United States (, India (6.6%) and the European Union (6.4%). But if you look at cumulative emissions, the US is still the country that has historically contributed the most to global warming.

7. Have all the countries committed to the same thing? No, each one sets its own goal and must periodically revise it upwards. The European Union, in its latest update, has promised to reduce its emissions by 55% in 2030 about 1990. The United States, after the departure of Donald Trump from the White House and the return to the Paris Agreement, has promised to reduce them by one 50% and a 52% in 2030 with respect to the levels of 2005. And China has set itself the main objective of reaching its emissions peak at 2030, which would allow it to continue with increasing emissions during this decade.

8. Is it enough to commit to reducing emissions? No, then you have to apply concrete plans within each country to reach your goal. Europe is now designing its own. And the Joe Biden Administration is finding it difficult to get the necessary support in Congress for the climate plan that should allow this country to deliver on its promise. China, for its part, has already presented an internal roadmap to reach the goal set by its president, Xi Jinping, the only one of the heads of state of the great powers – along with Russian Vladimir Putin – who does not attend the meeting. COP opening ceremony 22.

9. What is Carbon Neutrality or Net Zero Emissions? Many countries are committing to achieving carbon neutrality or net zero emissions by mid-century. This means that by then they will only be able to emit the gases that can be captured by the sinks, both natural (for example, forests) and artificial ones (through capture and storage techniques that are currently in the experimental phase) . So far, some 75 countries have set zero emissions as a goal by mid-century, the majority in 2050, although some also in 2060. During the Glasgow summit it is possible that more countries will do so. However, international organizations warn that there is a problem of coherence between many of these goals and the reduction plans that the countries have and that they do not lead to this neutrality.

10. What is Article 6 and why is it important? The Paris Agreement needed a development regulation and, since 2015 , the negotiators of the 200 countries have been closing it. But in Article 6 the negotiation has been stalled. This article refers to the exchange of rights or units of gas emissions between countries, and it is also the only one in the entire agreement that refers to the private sector, since it opens the door for companies to acquire them. In the Kyoto Protocol, there was already a system whereby a country that was unable to cut what it owed its gases could buy emission rights from another State. This system is supposed to continue with Paris and one of the main debates is how to avoid double counting, that is, that the same right cannot be carried to the reduction balances of two countries at the same time. The debate is between the countries that want lax rules and those that do not want to approve a system that allows this double counting.

11. What else can you expect from the Glasgow summit? In recent months, work has been done to try to close other specific agreements during the COP 26. For example, a large number of countries are expected to commit to abandoning coal to generate electricity. Or to stop producing combustion cars in 2035. And more than fifty countries will also commit to reduce a 30 % methane emissions in 2030. This is a powerful greenhouse gas and it is together with carbon dioxide it is the main driver of global warming. In addition, it is also foreseeable that new financial aid commitments will be announced. Developed countries had to mobilize annually 100. 000 millions of dollars to help the poorest countries cope with the effects of warming and cut their emissions. But in 2019, according to OECD calculations, only the 79. 600. And a recent report led by Germany and Canada recognizes that it will not be reached until 2023 the goal of the 100. 000 millions of dollars (86.000 millions of euros). In addition, many non-governmental organizations question the incidence of these funds and criticize that a large majority of the amount corresponds to loans and not to non-repayable aid.

You can follow CLIMA Y ENVIRONMENT on Facebook and Twitter , or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter