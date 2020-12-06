Cornerstone Innovation Lab Brings Together Data Scientists From Across The Company To Advance HR AI

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD), a global leader in people development solutions, today announced the creation of the Cornerstone Innovation Lab for AI, a new center of excellence within the company comprised of data scientists and machine learning experts who specialize in innovating practical and ethical ways to apply AI technology to human resources.

This year, organizations and their employees have faced unknown levels of disruption and uncertainty. This has created a new world of work in which agility and resilience distinguish top-performing organizations – and people -. To prepare and adapt quickly, business leaders need access to the right knowledge about their workforce at the right time. They must also create a personalized experience for their staff that restores stability, encourages growth and fosters a culture of adaptability. Adopting emerging technologies, such as AI, can help organizations harness the power of their employees’ data, and put in place practical ways to do so in a phased manner.

However, the integration of AI into HR technology is still in its early stages and many organizations are reluctant to embrace new technologies. In fact, only 17% of organizations today use AI-based solutions for their HR function and only 30% will do so in 2022, according to the Gartner artificial intelligence survey:

“Adopting AI for HR isn’t just about taking on mundane tasks and uncovering statistical trends,” said Mark Goldin, CTO at Cornerstone. “It’s about how AI technology can help people improve their jobs and grow, and in turn, help businesses thrive. While fostering a positive culture focused on growth. Cornerstone Innovation Lab for AI was created to stimulate research and development in AI in the workplace and to responsibly integrate new AI innovations into Cornerstone’s offering. “

Knowledge from the Cornerstone Innovation Lab for AI has already helped design and create Cornerstone’s cutting-edge skills search engine, the Cornerstone Skills Graph. This technology allows AI to be put into practice in the activities of an organization, such as discovering the existing skills of its staff, identifying the skills required for jobs and faster turnover of its staff. In this way, people can have more control over their own career development by having a deeper understanding of their own skills gaps, accessing the right content to help them meet their immediate learning needs, and more.

“The impact of AI on HR is huge; the possibilities are limitless. Today, companies should use AI to better predict, prepare for and react quickly to dynamic business changes, ”said Cyril Le Mat, director of data science at Cornerstone. “That said, AI in HR needs to be treated with care. People’s data in the workplace is personal and sensitive, which is why our Cornerstone Innovation Lab for AI is focused on unleashing the potential of AI. ethically and responsibly. “

In addition to driving innovation in AI, another important role of the Cornerstone Innovation Lab for AI is to educate people about the benefits AI can have in the workplace when it is applied ethically and responsibly. New research, technical reports and other educational materials will be shared free of charge on this website.

