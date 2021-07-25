corona case in pakistan today: pakistan bans air travel to unvaccinated people

Islamabad

Amid the increase in corona virus cases in Pakistan, the government has banned air travel for unvaccinated people. After this order, national airlines will only allow passengers to board the plane who have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Pakistani national airlines are believed to suffer losses as a result of the move.

The rule will apply to people over 18

This ban on air travel, implemented through Pakistan’s National Command and Operations Center (NCOC), set up to combat the corona virus, will be effective from August 1. Passengers over the age of 18 will be subject to this restriction. According to the NCOC document, the ban will apply to domestic air travel while passengers departing from Pakistan overseas and those arriving from overseas to Pakistan will be exempt from the ban.

These people will be exempt from the ban

He said people who have been partially vaccinated, foreign nationals, Pakistani nationals showing documentary evidence of vaccination abroad and patients with health problems will be exempt from the ban. The total number of cases of corona virus infection in Pakistan passed the million mark on Sunday.

SIM will be shut down for those who do not receive corona vaccine in Pakistan, government employee pay will stop

corona cases in pakistan cross one million

Meanwhile, the Ministry of National Health Services said that with the deaths of 45 Kovid-19 patients in Pakistan in the past 24 hours, the number of people who have lost their lives from this deadly virus has increased. at 23,016. The ministry said that after 2,819 new cases of infection reported during the same period, the total number of people infected in the country rose to 10,04,694.

Imran Khan, who dreams of a referendum in Kashmir, said – Inshallah! You will join Pakistan, not India

Sindh government will stop the people’s faking

The government of Pakistan’s Sindh province has said the cell phone SIM card of those who do not receive the corona vaccine within a week will be shut down. For this, the provincial government has decided to approach the Imran Khan government and the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA). Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has asked the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) set up on the Corona virus in Pakistan to discuss the matter with the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority.

Imran Khan News: Pakistan addresses UN for hack of Imran Khan’s phone, accuses India of spying

the salary of government employees will be stopped

Murad said the salaries of government workers who have not been vaccinated will also be halted. In this regard, CM Murad Ali Shah requested the state finance secretary to contact the attorney general of Sindh. At a meeting of the provincial working group, it was decided to limit the hours of shopping malls and markets from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting Monday. Grocery stores, bakeries and pharmacies are not included in this decision.