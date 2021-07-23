corona case in pakistan today: pakistan blocks sims of unvaccinated citizens: sim cards of people who do not get kovid vaccine in pakistan will be blocked

Islamabad

In view of the increase in cases of the corona virus in Pakistan, the government of Sindh province made a strange announcement on Thursday. The government has said that those who do not receive the corona vaccine within a week, their cell phone sim will be closed. For this, the provincial government has decided to approach the Imran Khan government and the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA).

Ask the center and the telecom authority

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has asked the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) set up on the Corona virus in Pakistan to discuss the matter with the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority. He said the state government would ask the central government to forward its proposal to the PTA. If this happens within a week, the SIM card of people who do not receive the vaccine will be blocked.

the salary of government employees will be stopped

Murad further said that the salaries of government workers who have not been vaccinated will also be halted. In this regard, CM Murad Ali Shah requested the state finance secretary to contact the attorney general of Sindh. At a meeting of the provincial working group, it was decided to limit the hours of shopping malls and markets from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting Monday. Grocery stores, bakeries and pharmacies are not included in this decision.

Ban on weddings, religious ceremonies and dining out

Provincial authorities have announced a ban on marriage and other ceremonies, as well as closed-door gatherings in religious places. Apart from this, it will also be prohibited to eat and drink inside and outside the restaurant. However, people will be able to pack food in restaurants and take it with them. Sindh also decided to close all educational institutions from July 26. However, the exams will run according to schedule.

The situation of corona infection in Sindh is very serious

It was also decided at the meeting that Friday and Sunday would be observed as “security days”. Describing the situation of the Kovid-19 cases in the state as very worrying, Murad said that after Eid the situation could get even worse. The condition of 1,002 corona patients in the state is believed to be critical. The CM was informed that the condition of 457 patients was reviewed. Among them, 35% were infected during Eid, 23% during wedding ceremonies, 17% in markets, 12% during long-distance trips and 3% at their workplace.