corona case in pakistan today: pakistani president Arif Alvi says country is fighting fourth wave of COVID pandemic, be serious: president warns people in midst of fourth corona wave in pakistan

Pakistani President Arif Alvi on Monday called on compatriots to be serious and follow COVID-19 restrictions. Pakistan is currently fighting the fourth wave of the epidemic and in the past 24 hours, 3,752 new cases of infection have been reported in the country. After more than two months, a maximum number of people were infected in a single day.

Pakistan Coronavirus Cases Continually Rise

Health ministry officials said the total death toll rose to 23,048 after 32 more deaths were reported last night. The number of patients under treatment in the country is 1,008,446. According to the National Command and Operation Center, after May 21, as many as 3,752 new cases of infection were reported in a single day. 4,007 were exposed that day. The infection rate in the country is also the highest after May 19. It was 8.23% that day.

SIM will be shut down for those who do not receive corona vaccine in Pakistan, government employee pay will stop

Pak president warns people

Describing the situation as alarming, President Alvi urged people to follow COVID guidelines. He tweeted: “Dangerous. Yesterday 3,752 people were infected. Pakistanis should be serious. Cases increased after Eid. I expected and warned because I saw neglect in streets, markets, weddings and mosques Let’s work together Follow SOP Wash hands, wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

Ban on air travel without vaccine

Amid the increase in corona virus cases in Pakistan, the government has banned air travel for unvaccinated people. After this order, national airlines will only allow passengers to board the plane who have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Pakistani national airlines are believed to suffer losses as a result of the move.

Corona case in Pakistan: Without getting vaccinated against coronavirus in Pakistan, you will not be able to travel by plane, Imran government announced

Sindh government will stop the people’s faking

The government of Pakistan’s Sindh province has said the cell phone SIM card of those who do not receive the corona vaccine within a week will be shut down. For this, the provincial government has decided to approach the Imran Khan government and the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA). Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has asked the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) set up on the Corona virus in Pakistan to discuss the matter with the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority.