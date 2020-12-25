corona christmas party: corona virus eclipse at Christmas across the world, festival faded at Jesus’ birthplace – coronvirus impact on Christmas across the world faded at birthplace of jesus

Bethlehem (West Bank)

On Christmas Eve in Bethlehem, a “ marching band ” was launched to welcome high Catholic clergy, but only a few people were present due to the corona virus. Celebrations at the birthplace of Jesus faded due to a tight lockdown. Such was world opinion on Thursday when the number of people attending family events and prayers due to Kovid-19 was either limited or canceled.

In Australia, where people had to book tickets online to attend prayers, prayer meetings in the Philippines were largely banned. Even distant relatives were not allowed to attend the dinner on Christmas Eve. At the same time, “Church Bells” was performed in advance in Italy. Due to the Italian government’s 10 a.m. curfew, priests had to hold a midnight prayer meeting on Thursday evenings only.

Pope Francis had previously asked people to follow the measures taken by the authorities to fight Kovid-19. This year, at St. Peter’s Basilica, Christmas prayers were held at 7:30 p.m. instead of 9:30 p.m. All Christmas celebrations have been canceled in Europe following a new and increasingly contagious strain of the corona virus.

The Corona virus in New York City has been hit the hardest by St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Manhattan. Its officials said more than 60 of its members had died because of Kovid-19. Putting grief aside, its members donated coats, scarves and other clothing to more than 100 migrant children at a Manhattan detention center to survive the winter.