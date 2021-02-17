Corona vaccination: Corona: 75% vaccination against covid in only 10 countries, UN Secretary General Antonio Gutaras expressed resentment

The United Nations

UN Secretary General Antonio Gutarares criticized the poor distribution of the Kovid-19 vaccine on Wednesday. Gutareis said 75% of vaccinations were done in just 10 countries and stressed that there should be a global effort to ensure that all people in every country are vaccinated as soon as possible.

He told a high-level meeting of the United Nations Security Council that 130 countries had not received a single dose of vaccine and that at this critical time, uniform distribution of the vaccine is the biggest ethical test. before the world community. Gutareis called for the global emergency immunization plan to put in place an immediate global immunization plan, which includes scientists, vaccine makers and those funding the effort.

The Secretary-General called on the major economic powers of the Group-20 (G-20) to create an emergency task force to put the plan in place and coordinate its implementation and funding. British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab called on the Security Council to agree to a resolution for a ceasefire in conflict zones to provide Kovid-19 vaccines.