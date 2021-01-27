Corona vaccination started in Nepal with vaccine sent to India, said Oli – will vaccinate everyone – Nepal launches vaccination campaign against Covid-19 with Indian vaccines, Kp Sharma Oli says vaccine will be given free to all

Kathmandu

Nepal on Wednesday launched a national vaccination program to protect against Kovid-19. India provided 10 lakh of vaccine to Nepal as part of its policy of giving importance to neighbors. Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli started the vaccination program on Wednesday morning from the Prime Minister’s residence in Baluvatar. With this, the vaccination began in government hospitals across the country for leading physicians and physicians.

Oli said – Corona vaccine will give everyone free in three months

Starting the vaccination program, Prime Minister Oli said that free vaccines would be provided to all citizens within three months. Frontline staff received the first dose of the vaccine, including Dr Sagar Rajbhandari, director of Sukhraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital, Takeu, according to sources at the Ministry of Health.

They will receive the vaccine dose first

Officials say about 4.30,000 advanced personnel – health workers, support staff, security personnel, sanitation workers, the elderly and nursing home inmates and prisoners in 65 districts of the country will receive supplemental immunizations. India has sent one million doses of the vaccine, developed by the University of Oxford and the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, and produced by the Serum Institute of India.

Oli thanks India for the vaccine

Prime Minister Oli thanked the Indian government last week for sending a million doses of vaccine to save Kovid-19. There have been 2.70375 cases of corona virus infection in Nepal and 2020 deaths. 2.65,069 people nationwide have been cured of the infection.