Corona vaccine hits stores in Britain, but the pace of infection doesn’t stop, why? – Covid-19 vaccine arrives in pharmacies in Britain, but new cases of coronavirus are increasing rapidly

London

Despite the approval of three or three corona vaccines in Britain, the rate of infection does not appear to be decreasing. To speed up the vaccination program, the UK government has also started supplying the Corona vaccine to pharmacies across the country. Britain is the only country in the world where three vaccines against the corona virus have been approved. Pfizer was approved, followed by the Moderna vaccine and now Oxford AstraZeneca.

The vaccine has reached chemists

According to UK media reports, UK pharmacy chains such as Boots and Superdrug and many other pharmacies will join the first hundred community pharmacies to receive vaccines on a pilot basis. As of next week, 200 community pharmacies across the UK are set to provide online vaccination services. At the end of this month, additional doses of Pfizer BioNotech and Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine will also arrive in the UK.

Why the rate of infection increases

Since the isolated strains of the corona virus were discovered in Britain, the rate of infection has increased steadily. Every day new cases of the corona virus are recorded in the UK. Britain is also reported to have received a different strain from South Africa, which is more contagious than the first. For this reason, the cases of corona are constantly increasing.

1,564 patients died in the UK in one day

As of Wednesday, 1,564 patients with the corona virus have died, with which 84,767 people have died in the country so far due to the outbreak. Those 1,564 people died within 28 days of their infection, the worst number since the outbreak last year. The country has confirmed 47,525 more infections as the number of hospital patients fell for the first time since early December in London.

The pressure is on the NHS

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that there is a considerable risk of acute pressure on the intensive medical capacity of hospitals. At the House of Commons Liaison Committee, Johnson said the situation within the National Health Service was “very, very difficult” and the pressure on staff was “very high”. He again called on people to follow the foreclosure rules.

Vaccination under degraded conditions

A strict lockdown has been put in place in the country after the virus spread rapidly. Even the Kovid alert was the highest since the start of the epidemic. Given the gravity of the situation, Prime Minister Johnson had also canceled his tour of India. At the same time, work to distribute Pfizer and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines has also started in the country.

Britain focuses on people over 70

The UK government has set a target of vaccinating millions of people over the age of 70 and advancing front-line personnel by mid-February to remove lockdowns across the country, so vaccines are now provided in hundreds of places, including hospitals. Seven major vaccination centers were opened this week. These are in every region of the NHS. Dozens of other vaccination centers are due to be opened in the coming weeks. UK Vaccine Minister Nadeem Jahavi said pharmacy plays an important role in the care of the nation and I am really happy to see them coming to help with the national immunization program.