Corona vaccine update: European Union clears Kovid-19 vaccine for sale in Europe – European Union clears Covid 19 vaccine for sale in Europe

Strong points:

The European Union has authorized the introduction of the Kovid-19 vaccine into the European market. It may take two to three days for the vaccine to be placed; in contrast, a new strain of Corona virus in the UK has triggered

On Monday, the European Union officially authorized the organization of 27 countries (European Union) to market the Kovid-19 vaccine jointly developed on behalf of BioNotech and Pfizer amid the growing threat of the corona virus. It is expected that after the vaccine is released to the market, all member countries will start administering the first vaccine to their citizens after Christmas.

It will take two to three days to set the rules

The European Medicines Agency said the vaccine meets all safety and quality standards, hours after the European Union’s Executive Commission cleared the vaccine for market introduction. It is expected that it may take two to three days in Brussels to set the rules for bringing the vaccine to the market.

‘Happy end of the year difficult’

“As we promised, the vaccine will be available in all countries of the European Union simultaneously, on condition of equality,” said Ursla von de Leyen, President of the European Commission. He said: “It’s a happy ending to a very difficult year, finally we are ready to turn the pages of this chapter of Kovid-19”. Leyen said vaccine supply would begin this Saturday and vaccines would begin across the European Union from December 27-29.

Restless as Corona receives new variety in Britain

A new strain of coronavirus was discovered in Britain, after which the world was agitated again. In a hurry, many countries have banned flights from Britain and Europe. The main reason behind this fear is that this new strain of the corona virus is described as more infectious than before. India is also on the alert about it and has canceled all flights from the UK until December 31.

