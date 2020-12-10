Corona virus deaths in one day: number of coronavirus deaths in one day in the United States: record of corona virus deaths in the United States in one day

Certain events in American history have left their mark in the form of tragedy. One of these was the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center on September 11 and the deadly corona virus outbreak that is in orbit today. The epidemic, which has so far killed nearly 3 lakh in the country, has also left behind this horrific terrorist incident. Corona claimed more lives than the number killed in a single attack in the September 11, 2001 attack.

Left behind a terrible terrorist attack

More than three thousand people have died every day from infection with the Corona virus in America. According to the COVID Tracking Project, 3,054 people died from infection in the United States on Wednesday, the highest number in a single day. Earlier on May 7, 2,769 people had died from infection. At the same time, on September 11, 2,977 people were killed in Al Qaeda’s terrorist attack on the World Trade Center.

The greatest tragedy

Not only that, it’s more than the 1906 San Francisco earthquake. This disaster is also considered the greatest disaster in American history and about 3,000 people died there. 18 lakh samples were tested in the country on Wednesday. According to the WorldMeter, approximately 16 million people in the United States have been tested positive for corona and more than 9 million have been cured.

Vaccine pending approval

Significantly, the United States is the country most affected by the infection and at least two vaccines can be quickly phased out to prevent infection. Recently, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) admitted that the country’s vaccine maker, Pfizer, was very effective in stopping the Kovid-19 corona virus vaccine, but the decision to allow its use was not has not yet been taken.