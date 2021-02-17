Corona Virus Human Challenge trial to start in London United Kingdom: Corona Virus Human Challenge trial to start in UK for Kovid research

Strong points:

Preparing to infect volunteers with the corona virus in Great Britain Researching new strains of corona and finding effective vaccines

Preparations are underway to intentionally infect Corona in people who come to Britain voluntarily. For which many people have also given their consent. In fact, Britain severely affected by Corona wants to do research to prevent corona and develop effective vaccines. For this, the government of the world approved the world’s first “Corona Virus Human Challenge Trial”. By virtue of this, participants will be intentionally infected to study the spread of infection.

The British government approved

The government said on Wednesday that the UK’s clinical trials regulator had approved the test and would start in a month. The aim of this test is to develop an effective vaccine and a method of treatment to protect against Kovid-19. The study is looking for 90 participants between the ages of 18 and 30 who will be infected with Kovid-19 in a safe and controlled environment.

Participants will be on the lookout for 24 hours

Through the study, it will be determined how much of the virus would need to be there for a person to be infected. Young people were invited to participate voluntarily in this test because they are at very low risk of serious danger from the corona virus. Participants will be constantly monitored during the study.

Britain grapples with three new strains of Corona

In fact, the UK is currently battling at least three new strains of the corona virus. This is the reason why despite the approval of three-three vaccines against the corona virus, the infection rate in this country is the fastest in Europe. The government also announced a Level 3 lockdown here a few days ago. In which the police were completely free to impose fines.

These three vaccines save the lives of people in Britain

Three vaccines against the corona virus have been approved in the UK. This includes the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines. Many other pharmaceutical companies also manufacture the vaccine. Those that can be approved after a clinical trial.