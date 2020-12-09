Corona virus paper test: Indian scientist created ‘paper test’, corona virus test can be done in minutes – Indian scientist created coronavirus paper test can be tested in minutes

Washington

A paper test of Kovid-19 was developed under the guidance of a scientist of Indian descent. The presence of the virus can be detected within five minutes in this investigation using “electrochemical sensors” on paper. According to experts, if this test is fully successful, millions of people will benefit greatly.

Researchers at the University of Illinois in the United States have developed a “graphene-based ilkabiosensor” with an “electrical reading pattern” to detect the presence of genetic particles of SARS-COV-2. According to a study published in the journal “ACS Nano”, this biosensor has two components, one to measure the “electoral reading” and the other to detect the presence of viral RNA….

For its construction, researchers led by Professor Dipanjan Pan applied a layer of “ graphene nanoplatelets ” to the filter paper to create a conductive film, then preset on graphene as a contact pad for the electrical readings. Placed a gold electrode with the design.

Gold and graphene both have greater “sensitivity” and “conductivity,” which makes this ultrasonic platform for detecting changes in electrical signals. The team of researchers hopes that apart from Kovid-19, it can also be used to detect different diseases.