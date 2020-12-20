Corona virus strain in Britain: UK: Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, new strain of corona virus is spreading rapidly, European countries stop flights – Netherlands and Belgium ban flights in UK United for fear of a new strain of corona virus

Berlin / London

The Netherlands and Belgium have halted flights from the UK after a new strain of the corona virus was detected in southern England, while Germany is considering limiting the number of flights so that the epidemic is spreading across the European continent. Has not spread. The virus is said to spread quickly but it is more deadly, no evidence has been found.

At the same time, the Netherlands has halted flights to and from Britain at least until the end of this year and Belgium has suspended flights to and from Britain. from midnight for 24 hours. Belgium has also suspended the rail service connecting Great Britain. German officials say they are considering “ serious options ” regarding planes coming in from Britain but have yet to decide.

Decisions taken due to the move from Britain

The Netherlands said they would discuss various possibilities with other EU countries to prevent this new strain of the virus from coming from Britain. The governments of the three member countries of the European Union have said they are taking the decision in view of the strict measures taken on Saturday by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for London and its surroundings.

‘A new strain is spreading quickly’

Johnson had previously applied the strict Category 4 restrictions with immediate effect, claiming that a new strain of the corona virus had emerged, which was spreading 70% faster than the old virus, and in London and southern England , the infection can spread quickly. The lockdown has been implemented with strict restrictions since Sunday to increase the rate of infection, forcing millions to stay indoors. Non-essential stores and establishments have also been closed.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Crew said on Sunday he was issuing a 24-hour no-fly order, which will take effect from midnight. He said: “There are a lot of questions about this new type of virus.” However, he hopes the situation will be clearer on Tuesday.

No evidence of a new virus becoming more deadly

Meanwhile, England’s Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Vitti said: “We have alerted the World Health Organization and are studying the available information to better understand the new type of virus.” “There is currently no evidence to prove that the new type of virus is more deadly,” he said.

Christmas fade

Johnson said on Saturday that the fourth phase of the sanctions would be implemented, further tightening the capital and many parts of southern England. As part of the fourth phase, people will be prohibited from meeting any other person outside their home. This ban will also apply at Christmas. Additionally, in areas where slight restrictions are in place, only three families will be allowed to gather over Christmas on December 25. However, this reduction will no longer be for five days.

