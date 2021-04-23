Corona virus vaccine dose: Corona virus vaccine update effect after first dose: Corona virus vaccine effect after first dose

London

A new study in the UK says the risk of infection is only reduced by around 65% after the first dose of the Oxford / AstraZeneca or Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine currently applied in the country. Although two studies from the University of Oxford and the Office of National Statistics (ONS) have not yet been published, both found in their study that a dose of two vaccines also contributed to infections. in the elderly, young and healthy. the danger has been considerably reduced. There are two doses of vaccine, the second dose is given 28 days after the first dose.

These studies are expected to reduce the number of hospitalists and deaths from infection with Kovid-19 after the vaccine. However, researchers have warned that a person can be infected even after being vaccinated and can spread the deadly virus after being infected without symptoms. For this reason, it is absolutely necessary to apply masks and maintain a distance of two meters.

Analysis on 3.5 lakh people

Researchers analyzed a survey report of 350,000 people in the UK between September 2020 and April 2021 and found that the corona virus infection subsided 21 days after the first dose of the vaccine. After vaccination, it takes 21 days for the human body to develop immunity against the corona virus.

The study noted, “Those 21 days after the first dose of the vaccine reduced the risk of corona virus infection by 65 percent for those who did not receive the vaccine.” He said: “After the second dose of the vaccine, the risk decreased further (from 70 to 77 percent). There is no evidence that there is a difference in the benefits of the vaccines of the two companies Oxford / AstraZeneca or Pfizer / BioNTech ”.

In a large-scale, community-assisted study, researchers concluded that one dose of Oxford / AstraZeneca or Pfizer / BioNTech vaccines or two doses of Pfizer / BioNTech significantly reduced the risk of Kovid-19.

Corona Second Wave Peak: How long will the peak of the second wave of Corona last, IIT scientists said?

Corona virus vaccine (symbolic photo)