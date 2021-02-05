Corona virus vaccine feared: BAME groups fear coronavirus vaccine in Britain: Asian black minority not receiving corona virus vaccine in UK

London

The Corona virus vaccine injection program is the largest vaccination program in the UK to date. However, despite this, there is great concern before the administration. In fact, around 15% of the country’s people are not ready to be vaccinated, and minorities have the fewest number of vaccinators. Chief Minister Nadeem Zahavi said members of the BAME community (black, Asian, minority and ethnic) were hesitant about the vaccine.

The hesitations of minority communities

Scientists are convinced that if 85% of people are also vaccinated, herd immunity can be achieved. Zahavi told BBC Radio 4: “This is currently the largest vaccination program run by the NHS. Therefore, Britain is ahead in this regard where people want to protect themselves and their families by getting vaccinated.

‘Years of discrimination are responsible’

However, the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) has warned that placing fewer people in a minority community could pose a major threat to vaccine collection in the UK if large numbers of people refuse to take it. The advisory committee blamed the years of “structural and institutional racism and discrimination” against the vaccine in this community, especially among blacks, Pakistanis and Bangladeshis.

PM came to celebrate

Earlier, Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived at the vaccination clinic at Al-Heqamah Muslim Center in Betley, West Yorkshire, to assure BAME groups. So far 1 million people have been vaccinated in the UK. At the same time, £ 23million has been set aside for local leaders to persuade people.

The government will support public relations

The government is trying to get 1.5 million people over the age of 70 at risk and living in retirement homes by mid-February. For this, 3.5 lakh people must be vaccinated every day. The PM’s office hired a public relations firm to convince people in BAME communities to get vaccinated. For this, work to prevent disinformation and rumors will also be done.

Apprehension within the minority community