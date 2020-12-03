Coronavirus accelerates in Catalonia and leaves phase 2 de-escalation in the air

Publication: Thursday, December 3, 2020 11:46

The expansion of the coronavirus in Catalonia accelerated and the transmission speed (Rt) exceeded the limit of 0.9 set by the Generalitat and remained at 0.92, leaving the passage to phase 2 of the de-escalation next Monday, which has made measures to curb COVID-19 more flexible.

The risk of regrowth is also increasing and stands at 217 points, seven more than yesterday, even if the number of people hospitalized is decreasing. The downward trend of the epidemic has been broken and cases reappear after the partial opening 10 days ago of bars, restaurants, gymnasiums, cinemas and theaters.

However, the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 continues to decline and now stands at 1,591 patients, a total of 83 less than yesterday, including 438 in ICU, eleven fewer.

The progression of the pandemic in Catalonia is jeopardizing the advance towards the second phase of the de-escalation, which began ten days ago. The flexibility of the following measures remains in the air:

Social activities

– Meetings of 6 people maximum.

Hotels and restaurants

– The schedule for take-out meals is maintained (until 10 p.m.) or home delivery (until 11 p.m.)

– The terraces can be opened to 50% of their capacity with a minimum distance of 2 meters between the tables (from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

– Interiors can open at 50% of their capacity, provided they are well ventilated (from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

Universities and schools

– Virtual training is maintained in universities.

– In the baccalaureate and training cycles, face-to-face activity is reduced.

– Schools and institutes remain open.

– Extracurricular activities are closed.

– Extracurricular activities with a single student remain open.

Mobility

– Mobility restrictions go from municipalities to regions between 6 a.m. on Friday and 6 a.m. on Monday.

– Perimeter containment of the entire community is maintained.

Religious acts and civil ceremonies

– The capacity of 30% is maintained with a maximum of 100 people.

Cultural and recreational activities

– Museums and exhibition halls are maintained at 50% of their capacity.

– Cinemas, theaters, auditoriums and concert halls with a maximum authorized capacity of 600 people can increase from 50 to 70% of their capacity. For the rest of the rooms, the capacity increases to 50% with a maximum of 500 people.

– The opening hours of the playgrounds are maintained (until 8:00 p.m.).

– They are kept closed: indoor play areas for children, seniors’ parties, bingo halls, casinos and game rooms.

Business

– The promotion of teleworking is maintained except when this is not possible.

– Congresses, conventions, fairs, etc. are suspended.

Night confinement

– The ban on driving in the street is maintained from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Shops and shopping centers

– The capacity is increased from 30 to 50% for small businesses and sedentary markets, the capacity limitation is also applied to the entire sales area in premises and establishments of more than 800 m2.

– They are kept closed: shopping centers, except pharmacies, orthopedics, opticians, veterinary centers, food.

– Cultural and sports facilities located in shopping centers and with direct access from the public highway are kept open.

-They are kept open: establishments that provide services involving close physical contact (including hairdressers and beauty centers) with prior individual appointment and strengthening of contagion prevention measures

sports

– Outdoor sports activities, in groups of up to 6 people (except federated sports) can be practiced without territorial limitation on weekends.

– The opening of outdoor sports facilities and equipment is maintained with a maximum capacity of 50% (swimming pools, also those in closed establishments), gymnasiums (without changing rooms), as well as federated and non-competitive sports practice in outdoor and indoor installations.