Coronavirus also infects corporate leadership

Teleworking and the acceleration of the digital transition forced by the pandemic are causing a serious loss of contact with the daily reality of work teams, a circumstance which leads to a crisis in the figure of the leader. The need for a committed leadership figure, with clear and flexible goals, is therefore evident. These are some of the conclusions that emerge from the data analysis carried out by the TeamEQ Observatory, the first platform for analysis and information for teams, and which were presented today during the webinar to which the CEO of the start -up attended, Francesca Gabetti and the CEO of Mobile World Capital, Carlos Grau. The analysis was carried out on a universe of 300,000 data items, so the conclusions are very significant. Another consequence of the data obtained is that the traditional skills of a good human resources manager are no longer sufficient – such as intuition and experience – to continue to be a reference; It is time to rely on “human” data to reverse the situation. To cite another alarming example, the TeamEQ study shows that the sense of professional growth of the work teams analyzed has fallen by 18% in the last three months, a figure which confirms the lack of motivation.

Alignment crisis

The acronym eNPS (Employer Net Promoter Score) corresponds to an international indicator whose objective is to measure the appreciation that employees make of a company. Until the start of the pandemic, positive responses to a possible recommendation of this to a friend or acquaintance always exceeded those given to the same question, but returned to the work team. However, and especially coinciding with the second wave of COVID-19, the clear intention to recommend the company has dropped by more than 20 points. On the other hand, the number of employees who perceive their own work team as the whole of the company is increasing, i.e. they identify it with the company itself, while the feeling that collaboration with other services is deteriorating. This perception of difficulty in collaborating with other territories seems more serious and persistent than that felt during the first childbirth, while the hope of returning to a normality such as that experienced in a more or less brief period of time was still cherished. . .

The telework dilemma

Another of the most interesting aspects of the report presented today by TeamEQ is that flexible working is gaining relevance as the basis of individual well-being. There is a clear change in trend, with notable variation in the responses of women studied in the sample, where they feel less isolated than men and more connected to teams. One might think that this vision is implicitly linked to questions linked to conciliation. The word that stands out the most among those used by teams in general to describe their situation is “common goal”, whereas before the pandemic, terms like Team, Work or Smart were.

In conclusion, according to Francesca Gabetti: “Data is not everything, but its analysis is an essential starting point to be able to act to improve the empathy of teams in uncertain environments, such as that generated by the pandemic. Without a doubt, committed and adaptable leadership can help overcome many obstacles ”.

For his part, Carlos Grau underlined that: “the companies which will emerge strengthened from this situation will be those which tend more and more towards redarchical structures rather than hierarchical ones, more focused on excellence in execution than on achievement. objectives. The concept of signature is outdated ”.

For the TeamEQ observatory, we are entering a new era of leadership and measurement of the well-being of work teams, with the aim of avoiding the dangerous feeling of loss of contact with reality. Because leadership is also a value to be cultivated and to be worked on at all levels of the hierarchy. Digitization and empathy don’t have to be antagonistic; On the contrary, new tools based on sensitive data now allow us to increase the well-being of teams and their alignment.

HRDigital