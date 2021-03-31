coronavirus astrazeneca germany: vaccine against the coronavirus AstraZeneca in Germany: ban of the vaccine against the virus AstraZeneca corona in Germany

Berlin

Health officials in Germany announced on Tuesday that the use of the AstraZeneca Corona virus vaccine was once again suspended for people under the age of 60. The move comes after reports of recent blood clotting in people taking the vaccine came to light.

In this regard, representatives of 16 German states will meet on Tuesday. The country’s medical regulator said as of March 29, a total of 31 reports of blood clotting in people receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine had been received. Nine of them died and, in most cases, were between 20 and 63 years old.

Meanwhile, Chancellor Angela Merkel and Health Minister Jens Spahn are due to hold a press conference on Tuesday evening on the outcome of their meeting with the states. Earlier on Monday, Canada stopped the application of the Kovid-19 vaccine developed by Oxford AstraZeneca to people under the age of 55. The government made this decision given the possibility of a vaccine linked to the rare occurrence of blood clots in this age group.