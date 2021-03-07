coronavirus case in Brazil: new strain of coronavirus in Brazil: new strain of corona virus in Brazil

Brasilia

The situation in Brazil is worsening due to the Corona attack. Hospitals are overflowing with patients, only a few people can get vaccinated. The hospital staff are constantly working, people are engaged in the oxygen line. Last Tuesday, 1,700 people lost their lives in Corona, Brazil. This figure is the highest since the epidemic. Experts explain the reason to the new variety. He says the situation in Brazil is a stern warning to other countries.

Cured people sick again

Initial studies have shown that the new strain is not only more contagious, but many people who have recovered have fallen ill with it as well. A partial lockdown has been imposed in the city of São Paulo. It is forbidden for people to go to the bar-restaurant. At the same time, governors of many states and the Brazilian public criticize President Jair Bolsonaro. Meanwhile, Bolsonaro told the audience how long will you be sitting in the houses? How long are you going to keep everything? We’re sorry for the dead, but we need a solution. He asked people to stop shedding tears and go to work.

No preparation for these situations

At the same time, there is a severe shortage of oxygen in hospitals in the Brazilian state of Amazonas. Maria Glodimer, a nurse, said relatives are looking for oxygen for their patients. We can’t make any decisions. He said it was like a horror movie. He said we were not at all ready for this situation. Experts say the new strain found in Brazil has spread quickly.

Effective vaccine to work on new strains

It was found in 91% of the samples examined in the state of the Amazon. The new strain has spread to 21 of the country’s 26 states. A doctor said his companions who had been cured of the corona were again found to be HIV positive. Vaccination in Brazil does not happen quickly. Until last Tuesday, the first dose had been administered to more than 5 million people in the country, or only 2.6% of the population. The Chinese vaccine is given here, which is less effective on newer strains.

An expert said that we need to vaccinate 10 lakh people every day, but we don’t have such a vaccine. He said you can stop the disease for a while by giving vaccines to your entire population, but now a new variant will come somewhere in the world.

