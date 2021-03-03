Coronavirus cases in residences decrease by more than 95% after the arrival of vaccines

In the past month, from January 18 to February 15, cases of coronavirus in nursing homes declined by more than 95%. This significant decrease coincides with the arrival of vaccines, which have already started to work in older people who have received both doses.

The report sent by the Ministry of Health, which for the first time details the incidence of the coronavirus in homes for the elderly and disabled, also indicates that throughout the pandemic, nearly 92,700 positive cases of COVID-19 have were reported at home (confirmed by evidence) and 19,868 deaths in this type of center.

This means that about one in five infected people in residences died from the disease. But only if the confirmed positive cases are taken into account. However, it is estimated that around 9,900 residents died without a test being performed and, as a result, it was possible to confirm that they were suffering from coronavirus. That would bring the total number of deaths from the disease in residences to 29,782 throughout the pandemic.

The evolution of nursing homes

These data, collected and systematized by the Ministries of Social Rights, Health and Science, more specifically detail the impact of the pandemic on retirement homes. From March 2020 to June 22, there were 19,835 nursing home deaths, both with a confirmed COVID test and consistent symptoms.

And so far in 2021 (through February 15), the number of elderly residents who have died from the disease stands at 3,268 deaths. From the peak in deaths recorded so far this year (which was Jan. 25) to today, deaths in residences have fallen by more than 70%.

Throughout the pandemic, 86,219 infections have been recorded in these centers, of which nearly 69,000 correspond to 2020.

By the autonomous communities

By autonomous communities, the Community of Madrid is where the oldest died from the coronavirus, with a total of 6,187-1,478 with confirmed Covid and 4,709 with compatible symptoms (unconfirmed) -, followed by Catalonia, where 5,418 elderly people died, – 3,323 with confirmed Covid and 2,095 compatible -.

The third community is Castilla y León, where a total of 3,987 elderly people have died in residences with a confirmed or compatible coronavirus. Behind, Castilla-La Mancha (2,803 dead); Andalusia (2,085) and Valencian Community (1,951).

At the opposite extreme, there is the Canary Islands with 80 deaths in residences from the start of the pandemic until February 21; and Ceuta and Melilla, with three and two elderly deaths respectively in these centers.