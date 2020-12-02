Coronavirus caused first year-over-year drop in hiring of people with disabilities

Eight months after the declaration of the state of alarm, official sources of information allow us to draw up a first overview of the impact of COVID-19 on the employment of people with disabilities. And although the year is not yet over, current figures invite us to predict a 2020 that will leave us, for the first time in 8 years, one each year in the hiring of professionals with disabilities.

Even the deep economic crisis of the last decade has failed to stop the upward trend in the employment of people with disabilities in Spain, thanks to the emergence of more effective legislation in this area (RD 1/2013 , of November 29, which The consolidated text of the general law on the rights of people with disabilities and their social inclusion has been approved) and a change of mentality marked by the incursion and consolidation of social responsibility policies in Spain.

Thus, the only drop in the hiring of disabled people occurred between the years 2011 and 2012 and, in any case, it is an almost anecdotal drop (-1.7%), far from the 29 % that were recorded between the months of October 2019 and October 2020, and which predicts an end of 2020 in which the hiring of people with disabilities will have fallen by around 25%, as shown in the following graph, where we observes that hiring is to be at levels similar to those of 2014:

Source: own elaboration based on SEPE data and forecasts from the Adecco Foundation

29% decrease in the hiring of disabled people

The COVID-19 crisis and social distancing measures have affected critical sectors of the productive fabric in which people with disabilities are generally employed, leading to a decrease in their hiring – the first since 2012 -.

Taking as a reference the month of October – the last for which data is available – the decrease in contracts was 29%, although this figure is very similar to that recorded for all sectors of the population (30%) , the difficulties facing people with disabilities are greater, as they are often the first to lose their job and the last to find it. According to Francisco Mesonero, Managing Director of the Adecco Foundation: “The destruction of jobs and the decrease in recruitments affect all professionals; However, in the case of people with disabilities, the risk of exclusion is twofold, as their possibilities of accessing the labor market are not only clouded by the crisis, but also by the prejudices and stereotypes that have historically held them. accompanied and hindering their hiring ”.

In this regard, the leader adds that: “we are also concerned that the crisis will generate a dissuasive effect on disabled populations, slowing down their participation in the already very low labor market: currently, 65.5% of disabled people of working age. working do not have a job or are looking for one, a percentage which could skyrocket due to the lack of professional expectations ”.

The 29% drop in hires in October, however, was the smallest since the start of the pandemic. In March, just two weeks of state of alarm were enough to affect contract volume by 8%, a percentage that climbed to 35% in June, then gradually fell back to the current 29%. “The resumption of productive activity in the third quarter, following the summer campaign, gave us the most moderate drop in contracts for people with disabilities since the outbreak of the coronavirus; however, we are evolving in a scenario of absolute uncertainty which jeopardizes the creation of jobs in many branches of activity, such as hotels and tourism, especially when the professional has an additional difficulty such as handicap ”- explains Mesonero.

HIRING DISABLED PEOPLE

Year 2019

Year 2020

Year-to-year variation

March

27 978

25 811

-8%

April

37,462

28,261

-25%

may

48 195

31 943

-3.4%

June

58,448

38 176

-35%

July

70 331

47,034

-33%

August

78,377

54,864

-30%

September

88 333

62,596

-29%

October

100,003

71,404

-29%

Source: own elaboration from SEPE data

Revenue for the employment of disabled people

Professionals who, already in good times, are struggling to gain a foothold in the labor market, are also the least prepared to overcome the challenges of negative economic cycles. This is the case for people with disabilities. In order to boost their employment and ensure that they “will not be left behind” in the process of economic recovery, the Adecco Foundation is highlighting some essential instruments that should be strengthened in the coming months:

Active employment policies (PAE). They are the vehicle par excellence to guarantee the qualification of the unemployed, especially if they are disabled, as this allows them to compete on an equal footing in the labor market, assimilating their training and skills to those of the rest. professionals. The EAP should aim to design personalized routes that bring people with disabilities closer to emerging employment niches, also providing them with digital skills that promote their job search, performance and access to online training, among others. . If it all depends on their qualification, experience and place of residence, some of the sectors and profiles in which the Adecco Foundation registers contracts for people with disabilities, at risk of exclusion, are as follows:

o Sectoral services. It requires profiles such as specialist cleaning operators, telephone operators or store assistants.

o Logistics sector. Booming thanks to e-commerce, ask for profiles who participate in the strategic phases of the purchasing process: order pickers, warehouse workers or deliverers.

o Food sector. The pandemic is strengthening the demand for essential goods, forcing the reinforcement of supermarket teams, in mixed profiles such as that of cashier / restocker.

Public-private collaboration. There is a currently untapped area of ​​work, that of public-private collaboration. The associative fabric, aware of the needs of people with disabilities, must work in coordination with the public services to ensure the consistency of working hours and ensure that they meet the needs and expectations of both unemployed people in a situation of handicap, as companies. Diversity, equity and inclusion (D & eI) strategies. Diversity, equity and inclusion (D & eI) strategies are the basis on which business commitment to employing people with disabilities must be supported. Outreach initiatives that ensure environments conducive to full inclusion, equity as the backbone of employee professional development, elimination of bias in hiring processes or inclusive leadership are the only foundations that guarantee opportunities for real and effective employment. durable over time.

“We cannot allow COVID-19 to reverse the social gains we have made in recent years, in which people with disabilities are increasingly present in the workplace. Promoting active employment policies that connect them with emerging employment niches and equip them with digital skills, as well as other key skills, is essential to be competitive in the COVID-19 market. On the other hand, diversity, equity and inclusion strategies are more necessary than ever, not only as job generators for people in difficulty, but also as a critical axis of competitiveness for for organizations to be more creative, resilient and innovative. “- Mesonero concludes.

More than 65 workshops to promote the employment of people with disabilities

As part of December 3, International Day of People with Disabilities, the Adecco Foundation is developing a week of activities during which more than 65 workshops will be organized, in all its delegations in Spain, to promote the employment of people with disabilities. This initiative was made possible thanks to the collaboration of 259 companies committed to the full integration of people with disabilities.

During these days, in addition, the Adecco Foundation will viralize a video intended to contribute to the awareness of the business world. The audiovisual piece, starring Pablo Pineda, Desire Vila and Mara Petit, big faces in the field of disability and ambassadors of the Adecco Foundation, reflects on how this health crisis has revealed the vulnerability of all, highlighting the need to capitalize on values ​​such as empathy, collaboration or equity, which will be decisive in building a more equitable and inclusive future. The video and the collaborating companies can be viewed and accessed at the following link: somosvulnerables.org.

<< The objective of this week of activities is, on the one hand, to generate an attitude and a framework conducive to the hiring of disabled people by companies and, on the other hand, to improve the employability of people with disabilities, so that there is a match between supply and demand and people with disabilities can access a job in a sustainable way over time ”- emphasizes Francisco Mesonero.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital