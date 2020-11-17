Coronavirus China: China proposes cooperation with India and BRICS countries to develop COVID-19 vaccine – China proposes development of coronavirus vaccine with India and brics countries

Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday offered to cooperate with India and other BRICS countries to develop vaccines for the prevention of the corona virus, and called for the need for a conference of BRICS member countries on traditional medicine in this regard. Xi addressed the 12th BRICS country conference with a video link, saying, “Chinese companies are working with their Russian and Brazilian partners for the Phase III clinical trial of vaccines. We are also ready to cooperate with South Africa and India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and South African President Serial Ramaphosa attended the digital conference hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Xi said, “China has joined the global COVAX system on COVID-19 and will actively consider providing vaccines to BRICS countries when needed.”

The World Health Organization (WHO) said the evaluation is underway to include nine potential COVID-19 vaccines in COVAX, including two vaccines under development by China. COVAX is a joint venture of the International Vaccine Alliance-GAVI, Collision for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (SEPI) and the WHO. It aims to accelerate the development and production of vaccines.

Xi said, “China has established its own national center to support the development of the BRICS vaccine research and development center. I suggest that we organize a BRICS symposium on traditional medicine to study the role of this medical system in the prevention and treatment of the corona virus.

He said BRICS countries should overcome partition with unity and accumulate more and more global energy to defeat the virus. In his speech, the Chinese President said multilateralism and globalization should be supported by the BRICS countries. BRICS countries include Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

Corona: less than 30,000 new cases filed for the first time after July

Token photo