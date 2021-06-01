Coronavirus data in Spain

Posted: Tuesday June 01 2021 6:19 PM

Spain has recorded 4,388 new cases of coronavirus and 30 more deaths in the past 24 hours, according to Tuesday’s report from the Ministry of Health, which reflects that nine autonomous communities have not reported any deaths during the past 24 hours. last day: La Rioja, Murcia, Melilla, Ceuta, Castilla y León, Cantabria, the Canary Islands, the Balearic Islands and Asturias.

The document places the total number of infections at 3,682,778 since the start of the pandemic, which already makes 79,983 deaths in our country. The cumulative incidence, for its part, amounts to 120.33 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the last 14 days, ie 1.42 points less than the day before and still at the threshold considered to be at medium risk.

These are data that come after, the day before, the health report reported the lowest number of deaths in a weekend since August 2020 and Fernando Simón confirmed that the evolution of the pandemic is “slow but very stable for many days now, “predicting that it may be so in the weeks to come.

Regarding health pressure, the number of coronavirus patients admitted to Spanish hospitals rose from 4,858 on Monday to 4,655 people on Tuesday, with a hospital occupancy rate of 3.75%.

The number of admissions to intensive care units (ICU) is also decreasing: this Tuesday, they are 1,285, against 1,347 the day before, with an occupancy of Critical beds of 13.33%.

This, in a key week for the vaccination campaign, in which the government hopes to reach 10 million citizens vaccinated with the two doses: As of Monday, there were more than nine million people immunized with the full schedule.

Vaccination is already advancing at “cruising speed”, the debate on the relaxation of the compulsory nature of the mask outdoors has been reopened and yesterday the director of the CCAES himself estimated that it could be possible to do so “mi or end of June”. “. Meanwhile, some autonomous communities have already started to consider dates to relax this measure, such as Madrid, Castilla-La Mancha, Murcia and Galicia.