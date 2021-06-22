Coronavirus data in Spain

Posted: Tuesday June 22 2021 6:10 PM

Spain has recorded 4,040 new cases of coronavirus and 30 more deaths from the pandemic in the last day. This is clear from Tuesday’s Health Ministry report, which puts the total number of infections since the start of the health crisis at 3,768,691, while deaths stand at 80,719.

The cumulative incidence, for its part, amounts to 92.25 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the last 14 days, according to the latest epidemiological bulletin, which places this parameter still in the average risk threshold.

In this sense, Fernando Simón confirmed during his weekly appearance on Monday that the evolution of the pandemic has been “very stable for eight or nine weeks”, with a “slow” and “discreet” downward trend that has been maintained since then.

Likewise, the director of CCAES underlined that hospital attendance “is gradually decreasing”, and that the number of deaths is also decreasing.

This, in full countdown so that this Saturday June 26, the mask is not obligatory any more outside when the safety distance will be respected. Simón spoke on this issue yesterday, stressing that “just because you can take them out doesn’t mean you have to necessarily take them out”.

“It costs nothing to wear a mask in your pocket and, when you think there may be a risk, put it on,” he added. You can see part of his talk in this video: