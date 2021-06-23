Coronavirus data in Spain

Posted: Wednesday June 23 2021 7:32 PM

El Ministerio de Sanidad notifica 4.341 nuevos cases of coronavirus y 29 muertes más por la pandemia en su último informa, en el que cifra el total contagios desde el inicio de la crisis sanitaria en 3.773.032, mientras que las víctimas mortales ascienden a 80.748 in our country.

For its part, the cumulative incidence stands at 92.57 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days, according to the epidemiological bulletin on Wednesday.

In this regard, during his last appearance before the media on Monday, he stressed that the evolution of the pandemic has been “very stable for eight or nine weeks”, with a “slow” and “discreet” downward trend. .

Asked about the end of the mandatory nature of the outdoor mask from Saturday, the director of the CCAES clarified that “the fact that we can remove them does not mean that it must be removed” and recommended “to wear a mask in your pocket and, when you think there is a risk, you put it on “.

Precisely, Health and the Autonomous Communities agreed on Wednesday on the conditions for the end of the compulsory mask outdoors during the meeting of the Interterritorial Council, at a time when more than half of the population already has access to it. at least one dose of the COVID vaccine. -19.

It was precisely this Wednesday that a new record of bites in one day was recorded and that the bar of 15 million vaccinated with the complete schedule was crossed, a step which was to be taken last week.

Still, Health Minister Carolina Darias celebrated those vaccination numbers during her appearance after the Interritorial, in which she revealed where the mask will be mandatory and where not from June 26, as you can see. in this video :