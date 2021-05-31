Coronavirus data in Spain

Posted: Monday May 31 2021 18:07

Spain has recorded 9,732 new cases of coronavirus and 48 additional deaths since last Friday, bringing the cumulative total of cases to 3,678,390 since the start of the pandemic, which makes 79,953 deaths in our country.

Regarding the cumulative incidence, the report of the Ministry of Health on Monday places it at 121.75, still at the threshold considered to be at medium risk.

These are the latest epidemiological data for May, a month that leaves a drop of 100 points in the incidence, as well as a drop in mortality and hospitalizations.

Thus begins a key week for the vaccination campaign, with the arrival of 4.6 million additional doses, during which the government plans to reach 10 million immunized Spaniards. This Monday, the nine million vaccinated with the full schedule were exceeded, according to the health record, which represents 23% of the population to be vaccinated and 19.4% of the total population of the country.