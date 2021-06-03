Coronavirus data | Spain surpasses 80,000 pandemic deaths and health reports 4,984 new cases

Posted: Wed Jun 02 2021 6:18 PM

Spain has recorded 4,984 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, as well as 66 more deaths from the pandemic. This is clear from the latest report from the Ministry of Health, which places the total number of contaminations at 3,687,762 since the start of the health crisis, while deaths exceed the 80,000 mark and already amount to 80,049 in our country.

Regarding the cumulative incidence, this parameter amounts to 118.54 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 inhabitants over the last 14 days, i.e. 1.79 points less than the day before and still within the considered threshold of “risk way “.

In this regard, Fernando Simón has already confirmed Monday during his weekly press conference that “information on the epidemic is stabilizing”, with a “very slow decline” in the incidence. An evolution – he underlined – which is “slow but very stable for several days now”.

With regard to health pressure, the number of hospitalized by COVID-19 falls to 4,471, against 4,655, bringing the occupancy rate of hospitals to 3.6%.

The number of COVID patients in intensive care units (ICU) is also decreasing, with 1,236 admitted on Wednesday, 49 fewer than the day before, and Critics’ bed occupancy falling to 12.85%. In this sense, La Rioja has emerged from extreme risk due to intensive care occupancy, with which only the Community of Madrid remains at this maximum risk level, with 26.83% of its intensive care beds occupied. by patients with coronavirus.

This, in a key week for the vaccination campaign, in which the government seeks to cross the barrier of 10 million Spaniards vaccinated with the full schedule. In this sense, the Public Health Commission gave the green light the day before to extend vaccination with Janssen – which had already been administered to over 50s – to the 40 to 49 year old group.