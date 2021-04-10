coronavirus data that invites hope

Posted: Saturday April 10, 2021 9:05 PM

Two deaths from coronavirus in nursing homes in the past seven days in Spain. It is the pandemic data, released by the Institute for the Elderly and Social Services (Imserso), that invites hope and underscores the importance of vaccination to stop COVID-19.

According to Imserso in a statement, the highest number of deaths in 2021 occurred at the end of January, while around 800 deaths were recorded in nursing homes, while that number was reduced to two in the same seven day period.

After recording the peak in January, the downward trend has arrived, reporting 390 deaths in the first week of February and 23 deaths in the first week of March, reaching two deaths in residence last week, one in Catalonia. and the other in Andalusia. In total, since the start of the pandemic, 19,604 people have died from COVID-19 in these centers.

Regarding the number of infected, the drop was also huge, from around 5,000 infected in seven days in January to 56 last week.

Thus, with more than 90% of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in residences (mostly older), these places which have suffered so much from the arrival of the pandemic, are starting to emerge at the end of the tunnel, with some data that demonstrate the importance of the vaccine. It should be remembered that a quarter of deaths from this disease in Spain occurred in centers for the elderly.