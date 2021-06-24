Coronavirus data | The incidence goes back to 93 cases after three days of stagnation at 92

Posted: Thursday June 24 2021 7:00 PM

Spain records 4,507 new cases of coronavirus and 18 more deaths in the past 24 hours. This is clear from the report published Thursday by Health, which estimates the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic at 3,777,539, while COVID-19 has already killed 80,766 people in our country.

Regarding the cumulative incidence, the epidemiological bulletin places this indicator at 93.19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the last 14 days, with which it increases by a little more than half a point compared to the day before, after three days of stagnation in the 92 cases.

The average incidence in the country, however, remains within the medium risk threshold, with only one community, Andalusia, at high risk. Five autonomies are at low risk, with less than 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants: Melilla, Galicia, the Valencian Community – which has not updated its data for the feast of Sant Joan -, Ceuta and the Balearic Islands.

Data that only takes a few days for the mask to cease to be mandatory outdoors, as long as the safety distance can be maintained. In any case, it will continue to be compulsory in public transport and other places closed for public use, as well as in any agglomeration, citizens must therefore wear it, in all cases, over it.

The easing of one of the most iconic preventive measures against the pandemic comes after this week surpassing the threshold of 15 million citizens vaccinated with the full schedule, when more than half of Spaniards already have at least one vaccine dose. This Thursday, a record of daily vaccinations was broken again, with 733,245 doses administered on the last day.