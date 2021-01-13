Coronavirus deaths rebound to 408 in 24 hours, more than throughout the weekend

Updated: Tuesday, January 12, 2021 7:03 PM

Published on: 12.01.2021 18:46

The Ministry of Health has updated the figures on the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic in Spain and added 25,438 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday. Of these cumulative cases, 14,060 were recorded on the last day. In addition, Health added 408 new deaths from the disease.

The cumulative incidence also continues to grow, reaching 454 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 population in the past 14 days. This incidence is increasing in all CCAAs except the Canary Islands, Catalonia and Murcia. In addition, there are seven communities in which it is located above 500 cases, with Extremadura leading with 1076 cases, Madrid with 621 and the Balearic Islands with 600.

Hospitalizations for coronavirus are similarly increasing, standing today at 17,645 (853 more than yesterday). Occupation of the factory by COVID patients already exceeds 14% and that of the ICU is close to 27%.

Since the start of the pandemic in Spain, 2,137,220 people have been infected with coronavirus, confirmed by a PCR test, while the number of people who have died from the disease during these months stands at 52,683.

Despite the fact that the figures show a continuous increase in infections, and in health, the minister, Salvador Illa, has expressed his concern for a month of January that he predicts will be “very complicated”, decreeing a new internment has been excluded as a measure to stop this third wave of the pandemic.

CAAES director Fernando Simón also warned of the Christmas effect, and assures us that after spending a few more relaxed days during the holidays, now is the time to make “an effort to control the epidemic. “and spend” complicated weeks “.

“We had a better vacation than we could or should have, and now we are seeing the results,” the expert said at a press conference.