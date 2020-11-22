coronavirus disinfectant: Russia: alcohol ended in party, disinfectant drinkers, 7 died, 2 in coma – seven die in Russia after drinking disinfectant after running out of alcohol

Moscow

After drinking alcohol at a party in a village in Russia, people began to drink hand sanitizer. The movement was eclipsed by him and seven people died. At the same time, two people are in a coma. According to reports, 9 people were partying in the village of Tomatore, Tatinski district. The disinfectant that party members drank was 69% methanol which was sold as a hand cleaner during the outbreak.

The DailyMail report says the first three people were killed and the other 6 were airlifted to Yakutsk, the regional capital. Four more people later died. Federal public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor has reported that a criminal case of poisoning has been filed with the disinfectant.

Do not drink disinfectant

The Russian government has asked people not to drink locally made disinfectants. So far, 2064,748 cases of corona virus infection have been reported in Russia, while 35,778 people have died. At the same time, 58 million people have been declared corona positive in the world and 13. 8 lakh people have died.