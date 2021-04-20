Coronavirus epidemic at the Ibero-American summit of Andorra in the presence of Sánchez and the king

Publication: Tuesday, April 20, 2021 12:22

The government of Andorra has reported 10 positive cases of coronavirus among the staff of the Sport Hotels Resort & Spa, where the XXVII Ibero-American Summit is being held. These people have been quarantined and a strict follow-up check is underway to see who the infected staff may have come into contact with.

Today begins this summit, attended by President Pedro Sánchez and the King, whose presence is scheduled from 3 p.m. Felipe VI will also participate in the closing of the Ibero-American Business Meeting at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday will be the time when all the Ibero-American leaders will make their speeches.

The health protocol was established by the Andorran Ministry of Health and the Ibero-American Summit Foundation and, according to the local government, “the screening protocols have worked properly and will continue to be carried out daily with everyone involved in one direction. or another. with this event “.

These actions aim to “guarantee a secure interaction between participants in order to minimize the risk of transmission of the coronavirus during events scheduled between Monday and Wednesday. These will take place in a mixed way: out of the 22 countries represented, some have participated in person while others will participate electronically, as is the case of Chile, Bolivia, Argentina, Colombia or Mexico.

This is the first time that senior representatives from Latin America have met since the pandemic, which will focus on access and distribution of vaccines on the continent. The event is followed by Spain, Portugal, Andorra, the Dominican Republic and Guatemala. All the others do it by telematics. The most important absences are those of Miguel Díaz Canel, President of Cuba, and Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil.