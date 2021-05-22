Coronavirus flight in Canada: Canada bans flights from India and Pakistan: plane from Canada to Canada banned from India

Ottawa

Canada extended the ban on direct flights from India and Pakistan for another month until June 21 to prevent the spread of the new version of the Kovid-19. The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) News reported that the 30-day period of the first ban on aircraft from India and Pakistan on April 22 ended on Saturday, after which the ban was extended.

She said on Friday that cargo planes would be allowed to travel for essential goods such as vaccines and personal safety equipment. According to a notice given to airmen, “the Minister of Transport considers that this is necessary for aviation safety and the safety of persons”.

According to the news, passengers from India or Pakistan can travel to Canada from a third country despite the ban on direct planes from both countries. They must show a test report indicating that they were not found infected with Kovid-19 at the final destination before entering Canada.

Transport Minister Omar Algabra said that “the ban was imposed on the basis of a public health notice to reduce the risk of arrival of Kovid-19 and its variants”. He said: “I can say that since this ban we have seen a significant reduction in the number of infections among passengers coming from international planes.”