Coronavirus g7: G7 leaders gathered for the commitment of the vaccine against the corona virus in the world

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed the group’s leaders to the G7 summit in Corbys Bay on Friday. These leaders gathered in one place for the first time since the start of the Kovid-19 pandemic. The issue of the corona virus was to dominate the discussion of these leaders. At the same time, the leaders of this group of rich countries were to pledge to share at least a billion doses of vaccine for countries in difficulty.

Ahead of the start of the G-7 summit in southwest Britain, US President Joe Biden pledged 500 million doses and Johnson pledged to share 100 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine . The main focus of this summit will be on the recovery of Kovid-19.

Biden said, “Together with our global partners, we are going to help the world come out of this pandemic.” The G-7 also includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan. “Together with our global partners, we will work to rid the world of this global pandemic,” he said. The leaders’ meeting is being held at a resort town in Carabis Bay and is also expected to boost the global economy.

A minimum overall corporate tax of at least 15 percent will be formally adopted on Friday. For this, an agreement was signed a week ago between the finance ministers of these countries. It’s a potential victory for the Biden administration, which has proposed a comprehensive minimum tax as a way to pay for infrastructure projects. However, it is only one step away from the G-7 approval process and is expected to be signed by many more countries.

For Johnson, the first G-7 summit in two years is an opportunity to express his vision of a post-Brexit “Global Britain”. It is also an opportunity to highlight the relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States. It’s an alliance that is often referred to as a “special relationship”, but Johnson has said he prefers to call it an “indestructible relationship.”

Climate change is also a high priority on the agenda and hundreds of protesters gathered in Cornwall and urged leaders to take action. The formal summit began on Friday during which formal greetings and group photos were taken while keeping a distance from each other. These leaders will later meet with Queen Elizabeth II and other members of the Royal Family at the Eden Project.

Given the disparity in the world’s vaccine supply, G7 leaders are under increasing pressure to define a global vaccine-sharing agenda. US President Joe Biden has pledged to donate 500 million doses and called on rich countries to coordinate their efforts to achieve widespread and rapid vaccination.

Johnson’s office has been told that the first 50 million doses will be delivered in the coming weeks, while the rest will be delivered next year. He said: “I hope my fellow leaders at the G7 summit take similar resolutions and that together we can immunize the whole world by the end of next year.” He expressed hope that the G7 group will commit to providing a billion doses.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she hoped the summit would show the world “we don’t just think of ourselves”. At the same time, French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed the US resolution and said Europe should also take similar steps. He said that by the end of the year France would give at least 30 million doses.

The United States has pledged to purchase and donate 500 million doses of Pfizer for distribution to 92 low-income countries and the African Union through the global COVAX alliance. At the same time, leaders of EU countries participating in the G-7 summit met with senior EU officials ahead of the official start of the summit’s program.

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, EU Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen discussed relations with China. They plan to discuss the matter with US President Biden later. Biden is also at this peak. “The European position is clear: China is a systemic rival, a participant and a competitor on global issues,” Macron’s office said in a statement.