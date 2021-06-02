Coronavirus hotspot: Phir Kaha Se Aa Sakta Hai Coronavirus: Coronavirus hotspot: where will the corona virus spread again

The truth has not yet come to the world about the origin of the corona virus and how it spread, but in a new study such areas have been definitely discovered where the next corona virus could be born. These hot spots were identified based on differences in land use, shrinking forests, growing agriculture and ranching around the world. These are places where bats can create conditions for the transmission of the corona virus to humans. Researchers from the University of California, Polytechnic University of Milan, and Massey University in New Zealand performed this study.

spread by bats?

Scientists believe that the virus found in horseshoe bats can infect humans directly or through an animal like the pangolin. Many types of corona viruses live in these bats, especially the viruses that cause COVID-2 and SARS. In the new study, with the help of remote sensing, such areas were observed where these bats live and land use was included. From Western Europe to Southeast Asia, small forests, areas used for human habitation and agriculture were believed to be inhabited by bats. Among these, such places have been identified where the virus could be transmitted from bats to humans.

Must take care of the health effect

The analysis also revealed that with land use change some of these areas may also become hot spots. “Land use change has a significant impact on people’s health, as we are changing the environment and getting closer to diseases caused by zoonotic viruses,” said Paolo Di’Odorico, co-investigator of the study, UC Berkeley. He said that while officially transforming land, attention should also be paid to the environment and society, carbon stock, microclimate and water availability, as well as the chain reactions that can affect people’s health.

Where will these hot spots be?

Many of these hot spots are in China, where demand for meat products has increased. For this reason, animal husbandry is done on a large scale. Living so close to a similar genetic population in the same location increases the chances of an epidemic spreading quickly. The analysis also found that Japan, the northern Philippines and near Shanghai in China may become hot spots due to forest shortening. At the same time, this can happen due to the increase in the number of animals near India-China and also in Thailand.

threat to biodiversity

Professor Maria Cristina of the University of Milan expressed hope that with the help of this study, the necessary measures will be taken in time to prevent the spread of the epidemic. Humans who enter the natural habitat of animals can also increase the risk of diseases that also affect biodiversity. For this reason, threats to some species provide opportunities for other species, such as bats, to thrive. A similar pattern was also observed during the Ebola virus in Africa.