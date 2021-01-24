Coronavirus immunity: Corona virus immunity from previous exposure: Corona virus immunity already

People infected with the second corona virus before SARS-CoV-2, which causes Kovid-19 disease, have a stronger immune system. Hence, the ability to fight this deadly virus is already present in their body. This was affirmed in a report by researchers at the University of Northern Arizona (NAU) and the Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen). This research can help in the preparation of vaccines and other treatments.

Antibody ‘Raksha Kavch’

In the research, scientists used a tool called “PepSeq” with the help of which the response of antibodies against all corona viruses was observed. These included corona viruses which do not have symptoms more severe than the common cold. The Corona virus has also been tested, which can be life threatening. Research has shown that when infection with a less dangerous corona virus is first, immunity to the new one becomes stronger than before. The new antibodies form the protective shield against the new infection.

There will be an infection before

Study co-author Dr John Altine said: “Our results suggest that SARS-CoV-2 acts on antibodies that formed before the current outbreak. This means that to some extent people are already immune to the virus. This research cell report appeared in Madison. At least 6 viruses are believed to have been infected before the current corona virus.

Help with the vaccine

Scientists have also studied the response of antibodies with SARS-CoV-2 against other dangerous viruses. These included MERS-CoV covering Saudi Arabia in 2012 and SARS-CoV-1 covering Asia in 2003. The results of research into the use of convalescent plasma as therapy can be extremely important. This can be useful in developing a new vaccine and antibody therapy.

