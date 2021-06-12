coronavirus in bats: new coronaviruses found in bats

Washington

Many questions have been raised about the spread of the corona virus. According to one theory, these bats came to animals like pangolins and from them to humans. In a recent study, Chinese researchers said they had found a new corona virus in bats. Interestingly, they also contain a virus like SARS-CoV-2, which spreads the Kovid-19 epidemic. Not only that, samples for this study started from May 2019 and in November the virus started to spread rapidly in Wuhan.

24 new corona viruses discovered

Researchers say their discovery in southwest China shows how many coronaviruses are found in bats and how many can spread to humans, according to a CNN report. In a study published in the journal “Cell”, researchers at Shandong University said a total of 24 new corona virus genomes have been assembled from different bat species, four of which resemble SARS. -CoV-2.

Difference only in spike protein

The samples were taken from bats living in the forest between May 2019 and November 2020. Researchers say a virus is very similar to SARS-CoV-2. There is some difference in its spike protein itself, through which the virus attaches to cells. The study said that with samples taken in Thailand in June 2020, it was found that viruses like SARS-CoV-2 thrive in bats and may be more numerous in some places.

China virus leak allegations

This research has come to the fore at a time when questions about China’s role in the spread of the virus have intensified and there is a demand for international investigation. Recently, US intelligence agencies claimed the virus had spread from bats to humans at a closed mine in China’s Yunnan Province. Samples from the victims were brought to the Wuhan virology laboratory. It is alleged that the virus has fled from here and the world has been gripped by this tragedy.

Out of the closed mine, the crown escaped from the Wuhan laboratory?

Does the Corona virus come from bats?