coronavirus in China peak of corona cases in many cities in China due to delta variant: Coronavirus in China: blow of a new wave of corona in China? The situation is worse like Wuhan than the Delta variant

Strong points

Rapid increase in corona cases in China So far, 15 cities struggling with variants of Delta, the media regarded the situation as the outbreak from Wuhan to Beijing

Cases of the Kovid-19 delta variant are increasing rapidly in China. 15 cities, including Beijing, the Chinese capital, are battling cases of infection. State media described it as the “worst situation” since the virus outbreak in Wuhan in December 2019. The ‘Global Times’ reported that the further increase in Kovid-19 cases began at an airport in Nanjing, the capital of Jiangsu province in eastern China, and has spread to five other provinces and Beijing.

Delta variants have raised concerns

The report says Nanjing City suspended all flights after several airport workers were found to be infected. Cases of the rapidly spreading Delta variant have been reported in 15 Chinese cities. The Delta variant was first identified in India. Although the number of new cases still stands at a few hundred, concerns have increased due to the rapid spread of the infection in different provinces.

Sudden increase in cases in Beijing

The coronavirus cases in Beijing emerged after more than 175 days. The increase in infection after such a long time has become a source of concern for officials. The city’s local government, with a population of around 22 million, spent several months defending the town of Kovid-19 for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) centenary celebrations to be held on July 1. Here are the residences of senior leaders including President Xi Jinping.

Travelers coming to Beijing go to other cities

Air travel from China to India and many other countries has yet to begin. Most international flights to Beijing are diverted to other cities, where passengers undergo 21 days of isolation before entering the nation’s capital. According to China’s National Health Commission, on Thursday the total number of Kovid-19 cases in the Chinese mainland was 92,875.

So far 4,636 people have lost their lives

There are 932 of these patients undergoing treatment, of which 25 are in critical condition. The Corona virus has killed 4,636 people in the country since last year. China has so far vaccinated around 40% of its population, according to state media. The corona virus was first detected in Wuhan in late 2019. After that, it spread rapidly in China and around the world and in March 2020, the World Health Organization declared it a pandemic.

Variants found in India have reached China, the ‘birthplace’ of the coronavirus outbreak, conditions like lockdown